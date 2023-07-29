Expressway closure disrupts traffic movement

Pune: Again, on Friday, the Pune-Mumbai Expressway was closed for traffic from 2pm to 4:40 pm to clear loose boulders near Kamshet tunnel. According to the state highway police, traffic was disrupted due to landslides on the Mumbai-bound lane of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway at around 8:15 pm on Thursday. The expressway was closed for traffic from 2pm to 4:40 pm to clear loose boulders near Kamshet tunnel on Friday. (HT)

According to the state highway police, traffic was disrupted due to landslides on the Mumbai-bound lane at around 8:15 pm on Thursday. Teams of state highway police, local police and IRB rushed to the spot and cleared the road for vehicular movement.

To clear some loose boulders found on inspection at the area, the administration implemented another closure on the Mumbai-bound lane between 2-4 pm on Friday. Traffic resumed on the busy expressway after 4:45 pm.

On Thursday, the expressway witnessed third landslide incident within a week.

Vaibhav Birajdar, a commuter said, said, “I was stuck in one of the road closures. Expressway traffic was not held up for so long a period last year.”

Lata Phad, superintendent of police, State Highway Police, said, “We have cleared all loose boulders, debris near the tunnel during the Friday closure to prevent any untoward incident.”

