 Tree falling incident damages luxury car, disrupts traffic - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Tree falling incident damages luxury car, disrupts traffic

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2024 05:16 AM IST

However, the fallen tree brought vehicular traffic to a standstill, prompting swift response efforts from local authorities

A tree-fall incident was reported on Chakan-Shikrapur road in Pune on Friday night, resulting in significant damage to a luxury car. Fortunately, nobody was present in the car at the time of the incident, officials said.

Responding swiftly to the scene, local police personnel and fire brigade teams swung into action, mobilizing efforts to clear the obstruction and restore normalcy to the affected area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Responding swiftly to the scene, local police personnel and fire brigade teams swung into action, mobilizing efforts to clear the obstruction and restore normalcy to the affected area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

However, the fallen tree brought vehicular traffic to a standstill, prompting swift response efforts from local authorities.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Police said the car was vacant at the time of the incident, which avoided any potential injuries. However, the fallen tree obstructed traffic flow along the Chakan-Shikrapur route, triggering chaos and inconvenience for motorists while commuting.

Responding swiftly to the scene, local police personnel and fire brigade teams swung into action, mobilizing efforts to clear the obstruction and restore normalcy to the affected area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Pune / Tree falling incident damages luxury car, disrupts traffic
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On