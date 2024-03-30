Tree falling incident damages luxury car, disrupts traffic

A tree-fall incident was reported on Chakan-Shikrapur road in Pune on Friday night, resulting in significant damage to a luxury car. Fortunately, nobody was present in the car at the time of the incident, officials said. Responding swiftly to the scene, local police personnel and fire brigade teams swung into action, mobilizing efforts to clear the obstruction and restore normalcy to the affected area. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

However, the fallen tree brought vehicular traffic to a standstill, prompting swift response efforts from local authorities.

Police said the car was vacant at the time of the incident, which avoided any potential injuries. However, the fallen tree obstructed traffic flow along the Chakan-Shikrapur route, triggering chaos and inconvenience for motorists while commuting.

