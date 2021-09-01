Trees trimmed during rush hours in Pune’s Camp area cause inconvenience to commuters

PUNE The tree cutting work undertaken by the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) in the Camp area caused multiple traffic snarls as it was ongoing during peak traffic hours of the morning on Wednesday.

A crane was set up and the heavy branches fell on the electricity lines running above the street.

Jayant Kangane of PCB, said, “If you say 7:30 am is busy, someone else will say 8:30 am 9 am is busy, now you are saying 11 am is busy.”

When suggested about cutting trees at night, Kangane said, “There is less visibility in the night. The risk of trees hitting wires and damaging them is also higher at night. And who will pay for the night allowance?”

While most of the heavy branches were taken off the road, when asked about the ones left on the footpath, Kangane said, “Those will be picked up tomorrow (on Thursday). We don’t have such big resources to cover everything in one day.”

However, residents of the buildings nearby claimed that the trees cut in the past few days, on the opposite side of the road where the work was ongoing on Wednesday, has helped them.

A man who parks his car on the opposite side of the road regularly, without sharing his name, said, “Those trees had overgrown and the nuts falling from the trees used to bang against the windshield of my car. The trees had also become a passageway for pigeons into the houses whose windows the leaves were touching. The leaves that fell from the trees used to get accumulated in the corners and then road due to the rainwater making a breeding ground for rats which had damaged the wiring is in my car.”