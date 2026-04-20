Trekker, 64, injured after falling 250 feet into gorge while descending Torna fort

A 64-year-old trekker from Mumbai sustained serious injuries after falling nearly 250 feet into a gorge while descending Torna fort late on Saturday night. The mishap occurred between 10 pm and 11 pm on April 18. Upon being alerted, a team from Velhe police station, led by officer Amit Deshmukh, rushed to the spot. (HT)

The injured – identified as Sanjay Vasant Neve (64), a resident of Dahisar in Mumbai – was descending the fort via the Waljai route when he slipped and fell into the valley.

Upon being alerted, a team from Velhe police station, led by officer Amit Deshmukh, rushed to the spot. Locals joined the initial rescue efforts. However, given the difficult terrain and depth of the gorge, assistance was sought from a specialised disaster response team. The rescue team reached the location within two hours of being alerted by Akash Patil. Team members descended into the valley and brought Neve out safely. He was later shifted to Velhe primary health centre for treatment where his condition was reported to be stable.

In a separate incident the day before, a group of youngsters lost their way while trekking at Visapur fort near Lonavala on April 17. The group, comprising visitors from outside Pune and Maharashtra, had strayed off the designated trail and reached a remote location. They were later traced and rescued safely without injuries.

Rescue officials raised concerns over the increasing number of such incidents involving trekkers unfamiliar with the terrain. Deepak Ghorpade, founder-member of a disaster management organisation, said that trekkers must exercise caution, especially near edges. “While walking near fort edges, people should ensure that the ground is firm and has sufficient holding capacity. They should also avoid using narrow or risky paths,” he said.

Ghorpade added that visitors from outside regions often lack awareness of the geography of hill forts, increasing the risk of getting lost or injured. “Trekkers should gather proper information about the route or be accompanied by experienced persons to avoid mishaps,” he said.