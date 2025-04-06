Two arrested for cheating aspirants on pretext of govt jobs

Crime branch unit 2 of Pune city police arrested two people who lured aspirants by promising them jobs in Class 1 and Class 2 positions in the Maharashtra government’s revenue, forest, and police departments. Incidents were reported between 2022 and 2025. The accused, with the help of Chaoure printed fake offer letters by offering him ₹ 1,000 behind each letter. (HT PHOTO)

The accused Mahadev Baburao Darade (32), a resident of Wakad, was arrested on Friday, and his associate Ranjit Laxman Choure (35), a resident of Dhayari, was arrested on Saturday.

Police said Darade was pretending that he was working as a secretary in the state revenue department and his associate Chaoure was working as an assistant clerk in the same department.

A complaint was filed by Suraj Kailas Pachpute, (22), a student residing in Kashti station village, Shrigonda Taluka, Ahilya Nagar district.

The accused, while working as a real estate agent, frequently visited government offices, which allowed him to gain some understanding of administrative processes and job recruitment. Using this exposure, he began introducing himself as a revenue secretary and convinced several people that he could get them jobs in the government departments.

Pratap Mankar, police inspector crime branch unit 2, said, “Using his contacts in various government offices, he lured people. He printed various dairies, and documents by the name of revenue secretary and duped people by offering them government jobs.’’

The accused, with the help of Chaoure printed fake offer letters by offering him ₹1,000 behind each letter.

During the investigation of documents and files, police suspect that he might have defrauded around 20 to 30 individuals across various districts of Maharashtra, collecting amounts ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹20 lakh.

Authorities recovered forged documents from the accused, including fake appointment letters, ID cards, government seals, letterheads of the revenue, police, and forest departments, diaries claiming he was a government officer, service books, identity cards, chequebooks of various banks, and forged government seals.