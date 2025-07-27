Search
Two arrested for kidnapping and extortion case

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 07:14 am IST

The anti-extortion squad of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested an individual on Thursday in connection with a kidnapping and extortion case involving a grocery shop owner. The incident, which took place on July 12, led to the arrest of Vaibhav Kamble on Friday, while a search for his associate, identified only as Amar, is currently underway.

The accused then threatened and physically assaulted the victim, before kidnapping him in a car. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the complaint filed by the grocery shop owner, the two accused visited his shop on July 12. Kamble allegedly showed chat messages and call records between the shop owner and his wife. The accused then threatened and physically assaulted the victim, before kidnapping him in a car.

The victim was taken to various locations, including London Bridge in Ravet and Yerawada, where the accused allegedly confirmed his wife’s photo on the victim’s mobile. Kamble then forced the victim to transfer 54,500 via online payment methods.

The complainant further stated that the accused later returned to his shop, forcefully took his iPhone, and demanded an additional 50,000.

Rajendra Patil, SPI of the anti-extortion squad at Pimpri-Chinchwad police, confirmed, “We have arrested one of the accused, and the search for the other is ongoing. We have also recovered digital payment records that show how the accused forcefully extorted money from the victim.”

A case has been registered at the Chinchwad police station under BNS sections 140(2), 142, 308(3), 308(4), 308(5), and 3(5).

