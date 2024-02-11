 Two arrested for murder at Budhwar Peth - Hindustan Times
Two arrested for murder at Budhwar Peth

Two arrested for murder at Budhwar Peth

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 11, 2024 06:36 AM IST

According to police, the deceased’s wife recently deserted accused Kalam Sheikh to marry Naiem. The accused was unhappy with this development, and he killed Akbar Sheikh with a sharp blade

Pune City police arrested two individuals for the murder of a 30-year-old man at Budhwar Peth on Friday, said police. The deceased, Naiem Akbar Sheikh (30) from Budhawar Peth, was killed by accused Rubel alias Kalam Shaidul Sheikh (24) and Baccha bhai Mubarik Sheikh (38) from Panvel. The incident occurred late Friday night at Khanvilkar Bol in Budhwar Peth.

The incident occurred late Friday night at Khanvilkar Bol in Budhwar Peth. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to police, the deceased’s wife recently deserted accused Kalam Sheikh to marry Naiem. The accused was unhappy with this development, and he killed Akbar Sheikh with a sharp blade.

According to Police, the accused along with his friend Baccha Sheikh intercepted Naiem at Budhawar Peth and attacked him using a razor blade. A case has been registered at Faraskhana police station under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 and both accused were arrested by the police.

Follow Us On