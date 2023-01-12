Two arrested, two minors detained for robbery attempt in Hadapsar

The crime branch unit 6 of Pune city police has arrested two members and detained two minors of a gang for a robbery attempt at a petrol pump in Ganganagar area of Hadapsar, said officials on Thursday. The police have seized four koyates (sickles) and two mobile handsets totally worth ₹23,600.

The accused have been identified as Akash Mohan Kambale alias Rana (22) of Ganganagar Hadapsar, Sahil Mukhtar Sheikh (20) of Harpale vasti in Phursungi along with two minors. Two others, including Omshri alias Omshya Bhandari and Rakesh Thorat, fled.

According to the police, police amaldar Nitin Munde received a tip-off that four to five members of Sujit Warma gang have gathered with arms near a water tank in Ganganagar to attempt robbery. A police team led by senior inspector Rajnish Nirmal raided the area and arrested two persons and detained two minors.

Kambale and Sheikh are repeated offenders.

Narayan Shirgaonkar, ACP (crime) said, “Kambale is the right-hand man of koyta gang leader Bitya Kuchekar and used to identify minors for serious crimes and supplied them weapons. They had hatched a plan to rob a petrol pump.”

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act has been filed at the Hadapsar police station.