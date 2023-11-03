Two cases lodged after clash between groups on SPPU campus

PUNE The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) administration has taken serious note of the clash that took place between two student groups on Wednesday. SPPU administration has taken serious note of the clash that took place between two student groups on Wednesday. (HT FILE)

A student was injured during a clash between members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Student Federation of India (SFI) on the varsity campus. A detailed inquiry will be done in the incident, said officials.

On Thursday, various student organisations, in support of SIF, held a protest march in the university campus to condemn the incident. While members of ABVP members had held a protest march on Wednesday evening.

Students from both sides have been injured in the clash. The video of the incident came to light after which a complaint was registered in the Chatuhshrungi police station from both sides.

As per the information given by the Chatuhshrungi police, in one of the FIRs lodged by Somnath Govind Nirmal (32), who is the president of SFI complaint has been lodged against seven student volunteers who allegedly manhandled SFI student volunteers who were doing registration of new members for their organisation near the old Aniket canteen inside SPPU campus.

While in the second FIR, Mahadev Sangappa Ranga filed an FIR against five student volunteers for allegedly manhandling and abusing them in the same incident.

Police have not arrested any students and further investigation is underway.

“We approached police immediately after the incident came to light. But it is unfortunate that students are fighting inside the university campus and this won’t be tolerated. Our security department is conducting an inquiry into the incident and soon they will submit a report. Also, we will be taking strict action against the culprits,” said a senior official from the SPPU administration requesting anonymity.

