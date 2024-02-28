Two held for 17 robbery cases

shrinivas.deshpande@htlive.com Authorities said that the duo is involved in at least 17 robbery cases. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Pune rural police have busted a robbery gang by arresting accused identified as Ramesh Motilal Kale (54) and Babya alias Suhas alias Dabkya alias Lalush Kale (25) from Ahmednagar district.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Ramesh arrested on Monday is wanted in four robbery cases. He confessed to his involvement in 10 other cases filed at various police stations in the Pune rural area. Lalush has at least eight cases of robbery and theft registered against him.

Authorities said that the duo is involved in at least 17 robbery cases.