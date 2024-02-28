 Two held for 17 robbery cases - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Two held for 17 robbery cases

Two held for 17 robbery cases

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Feb 29, 2024 06:54 AM IST

The accused confessed to his involvement in 10 other cases filed at various police stations in the Pune rural area

shrinivas.deshpande@htlive.com

Authorities said that the duo is involved in at least 17 robbery cases. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
Authorities said that the duo is involved in at least 17 robbery cases. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Pune rural police have busted a robbery gang by arresting accused identified as Ramesh Motilal Kale (54) and Babya alias Suhas alias Dabkya alias Lalush Kale (25) from Ahmednagar district.

Ramesh arrested on Monday is wanted in four robbery cases. He confessed to his involvement in 10 other cases filed at various police stations in the Pune rural area. Lalush has at least eight cases of robbery and theft registered against him.

Authorities said that the duo is involved in at least 17 robbery cases.

