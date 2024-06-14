 Two held for extorting ₹5 lakh from bar owner - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two held for extorting 5 lakh from bar owner

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 15, 2024 06:18 AM IST

The accused have been identified as Nikhil Shinde and Siddharth Ranpise, and are associated with social organisation Namaskar Pratisthan

The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have arrested two individuals for threatening and extorting pub and bar owners in Katraj area.

According to the complaint filed Vishwanath Pujari, owner of a bar in Katraj area, the duo intercepted him and demanded protection money on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the complaint filed Vishwanath Pujari, owner of a bar in Katraj area, the duo intercepted him and demanded protection money on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Nikhil Shinde and Siddharth Ranpise, and are associated with social organisation Namaskar Pratisthan.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

According to the complaint filed Vishwanath Pujari, owner of a bar in Katraj area, the duo intercepted him and demanded protection money on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused have demanded protection money from the complainant between May and June. When the complainant was not agreeing to their demand, the accused allegedly threatened to kill him and file a complaint at the state excise department and district collectorate about alleged illegal activities taking place at his bar. The duo likewise also threatened other bar and restaurant owners in the area before the complainant approached the police.

Later, the police laid a trap and arrested the accused red-handed accepting 5 lakh as protection money from the complainant in Katraj area.

Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station has filed a case under Sections 384, 385, 386, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Pune / Two held for extorting 5 lakh from bar owner
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On