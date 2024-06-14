Two held for extorting 5 lakh from bar owner

The Bharati Vidyapeeth Police have arrested two individuals for threatening and extorting pub and bar owners in Katraj area. According to the complaint filed Vishwanath Pujari, owner of a bar in Katraj area, the duo intercepted him and demanded protection money on Thursday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Nikhil Shinde and Siddharth Ranpise, and are associated with social organisation Namaskar Pratisthan.

According to the complaint filed Vishwanath Pujari, owner of a bar in Katraj area, the duo intercepted him and demanded protection money on Thursday.

According to the police, the accused have demanded protection money from the complainant between May and June. When the complainant was not agreeing to their demand, the accused allegedly threatened to kill him and file a complaint at the state excise department and district collectorate about alleged illegal activities taking place at his bar. The duo likewise also threatened other bar and restaurant owners in the area before the complainant approached the police.

Later, the police laid a trap and arrested the accused red-handed accepting ₹5 lakh as protection money from the complainant in Katraj area.

Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station has filed a case under Sections 384, 385, 386, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.