Two held for vehicle theft; 10 stolen bikes recovered

The Vimantal police have arrested two individuals involved in a series of motorcycle thefts and recovered 10 stolen two-wheelers valued at approximately ₹7 lakh from their possession. The arrested accused have been identified as Manishsigh Jitendrasingh Bhadoriya, 21, and Kartik Anil Phulpagar, 21, from Lohegaon. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The action was taken on Friday following a tip-off about suspicious individuals seen at Sanjay Park area with a stolen Bullet. The arrested accused have been identified as Manishsigh Jitendrasingh Bhadoriya, 21, and Kartik Anil Phulpagar, 21, from Lohegaon.

According to the police, the accused had been stealing motorcycles “for fun and joyrides”.