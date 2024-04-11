Two held in Pune for illegal sale of IPL tickets

Chinchwad police arrested two persons for alleged involvement in illegal sale of Indian Premier League (IPL) cricket match tickets. The incident was reported on April 10 near Chaphekar Chowk. A team of police visited the spot and arrested the accused and seized 19 IPL cricket match tickets worth ₹ 92,200 and a motorcycle. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Chetan Patil and Sachin Kumbhar. According to police, both are engineers and working in a private company.

Police said they got information about two individuals illegally selling IPL cricket match tickets at inflated rates.

Acting on the tip-off, we verified the information, and found accused posted social media post about IPL match tickets, said officials.

A team of police visited the spot and arrested the accused and seized 19 IPL cricket match tickets worth ₹92,200 and a motorcycle.

On Wednesday, the accused were produced before the court which granted them custody for two days.

A case has been registered at Chinchwad police station under sections of 420,511 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).