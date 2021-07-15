Two house helps booked for stealing from locked house

Two women working at a house in a society in Pune as house helps were booked by Pune police on Wednesday for stealing valuables in the house while their employer was away.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Chandrasen Deshmukh (52), a resident of Aditya Garden City in Warje Malwadi area of Pune, according to the police.

The complainant told the police that gold jewellery worth ₹7, 20,000 had been stolen. The women are suspected to have used the duplicate key given to them by Deshmukh to ensure access to the house for cleaning.

“They do not live here. They stay away. However, they had recently come here and realised what had happened. We are questioning the two women based on teh suspicion,” said senior police inspector Shankar Khatke of Warje Malwadi police station.

A case under Section 381 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Warje police station.