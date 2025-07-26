Two, including a minor detained in Alandi murder case

Two individuals, including a minor, have been detained by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police for the murder of a 39-year-old man in Alandi. The incident occurred late Wednesday night on the Alandi-Markal Road, while an unidentified body was discovered in the area on Thursday. The deceased was later identified as Prakash Vithoba Bhute, 39, a resident of Vikaswadi in Dhanore near Alandi. He worked at a local shop. Using mobile location tracking, Alandi Police were able to trace and apprehend the suspects within four hours. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to police, Bhute had not returned home on Wednesday night. Based on CCTV footage and credible intelligence, the police detained Kundalik Kale, a native of Washim, and his 17-year-old accomplice.

Using mobile location tracking, Alandi Police were able to trace and apprehend the suspects within four hours. The two-wheeler used in the crime, along with the blood-stained clothes worn during the attack, have been seized.

Rahul Dhudhmal, PSI at Alandi police station, said, “An argument broke out between the deceased and the accused over motorcycle driving. The deceased began abusing them, which angered the accused. They intercepted him, beat him with a belt, and then struck him on the head and face with a large stone, leading to his death.”

“With the help of technical analysis and swift action, we managed to detain both accused within just four hours of discovering the body,” Dhudhmal added.

A case of murder has been registered at the Alandi Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.