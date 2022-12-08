Home / Cities / Pune News / Two juveniles detained for stealing batteries

Two juveniles detained for stealing batteries

Published on Dec 08, 2022 12:16 AM IST

According to the police station, the total seizure from the accused, which included three batteries and a two-wheeler, was estimated to be worth ₹80,000.

The juveniles would steal high-end batteries and sell it near Ambegaon. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The Bharati Vidyapeeth police arrested two juveniles on suspicion of stealing luxury car batteries, and a two-wheeler on Tuesday. The total value of the seizure has been estimated at 80,000. With the rise in thefts in the Katraj area, the top brass directed the police station in charge to keep a close eye on the rising number of theft cases.

A team of police officers led by Police Inspector (PI) Srihari Bahira, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Amol Rasal and Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Dheeraj Gupta received information that two juveniles who had stolen high-end batteries would be arriving in the Ambegaon area to sell them to prospective clients.

As a result, a trap was set, and the perpetrators were apprehended with three batteries on Tuesday.

