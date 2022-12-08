Two juveniles detained for stealing batteries

The Bharati Vidyapeeth police arrested two juveniles on suspicion of stealing luxury car batteries, and a two-wheeler on Tuesday. The total value of the seizure has been estimated at ₹80,000. With the rise in thefts in the Katraj area, the top brass directed the police station in charge to keep a close eye on the rising number of theft cases.

A team of police officers led by Police Inspector (PI) Srihari Bahira, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Amol Rasal and Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Dheeraj Gupta received information that two juveniles who had stolen high-end batteries would be arriving in the Ambegaon area to sell them to prospective clients.

As a result, a trap was set, and the perpetrators were apprehended with three batteries on Tuesday.

According to the police station, the total seizure, which included three batteries and a two-wheeler, was estimated to be worth ₹80,000.