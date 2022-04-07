Two killed in road accident on Pune-Solapur highway
PUNE Two youths were killed in a road accident on Pune-Solapur highway on Thursday.
The rider, while trying to dodge a pothole collided with a water tanker coming from the opposite direction, said officials.
The accident took place in the jurisdiction of Srikshetra Theur Gram Panchayat on Thursday at around 2 pm on the highway. The deceased have been identified as Laxman Sonde ( 22), a resident of Kolwadi in Haveli and Avinash Suresh Pawar (20), a resident of Bhadale vasti in Haveli.
According to the Loni Kalbhor police, Sonde was killed on the spot. The locals took Pawar who was riding pillion to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.
A case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged against the water tanker driver and a search is on to arrest the accused, police said.
Work at Noida airport site to be expedited as development plan gets approval
The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) approved the Noida international airport's development plan, officials said Thursday, paving the way for work to be accelerated at the site. According to officials, the development plan was approved at the Noida International Airport Limited's board meeting that was held in Lucknow on Wednesday and was attended by Yeida's chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh, who has additional charge as CEO of NIAL, and other top officials.
Fire rages on for 12 hours at Moshi garbage depot, residents concerned about air quality
PUNE A major fire broke at Moshi garbage depot at 5 pm on Wednesday and continued to rage on till Thursday morning, said officials. Five fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the flames. Located off the Pune Nashik Highway, the Moshi garbage depot is the landfill site for the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Most of this garbage is mixed waste. A waste-to-energy facility is supposed to come up at the site.
Sex racket running at Baner spa busted, 3 women rescued
PUNE The social security cell of the Pune city police crime branch has busted a sex racket operational under the garb of massage and spa centre in Baner. The social security cell has rescued three women and arrested four persons including the owner and manager of a massage centre. Acting on a tip off about prostitution racket, the police sent a decoy customer to the Divine Spa Centre in Baner.
Tech wing to check quality of UP tourism ministry’s construction works
The state tourism department on Thursday decided to set up a technical wing for examining quality of construction works being carried out by the tourism ministry. Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh also directed all regional tourism officers to submit closure report of all completed projects in their respective regions by April 15. On the occasion, the minister instructed officials to complete projects that have been listed in the 100-day plan of the tourism ministry.
Back after two years, summer camps for children are a big draw
PUNE Many children and parents are looking forward to summer camps after the Covid pandemic forced them to be confined inside homes, in some cases addicted to digital devices, for over two years. The summer camps are an opportunity for children to meet in person, overcome their anxieties, nervousness and shyness of being alone at home without friends. Sharmila Deo from Arth Outdoors conducts camps for 8-14 age group children.
