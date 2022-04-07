Two killed in road accident on Pune-Solapur highway

PUNE Two youths were killed in a road accident on Pune-Solapur highway on Thursday.

The rider, while trying to dodge a pothole collided with a water tanker coming from the opposite direction, said officials.

The accident took place in the jurisdiction of Srikshetra Theur Gram Panchayat on Thursday at around 2 pm on the highway. The deceased have been identified as Laxman Sonde ( 22), a resident of Kolwadi in Haveli and Avinash Suresh Pawar (20), a resident of Bhadale vasti in Haveli.

According to the Loni Kalbhor police, Sonde was killed on the spot. The locals took Pawar who was riding pillion to a nearby hospital where he died while undergoing treatment in the Intensive Care Unit.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been lodged against the water tanker driver and a search is on to arrest the accused, police said.