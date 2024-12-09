Two lifts to be operational at Pune Railway Station by January 2025

After a wait of more than four years, the work on two lifts at Pune Railway Station has reached its final stage and these will be operational at platform numbers 6 and 1 by January 2025. In 2022, a survey was conducted by Pune railway division officials and a detailed proposal was sent to the railway headquarters for approval of four lifts to be installed for passengers. (HT PHOTO)

Indu Dubey, Pune railway divisional manager, said, “The work of two lifts at platform numbers 1 and 6 is in its final stage, and we are hoping that they will start operating by January 2025. This will be beneficial for lakhs of passengers traveling daily from Pune Railway Station. Work on the other two lifts is also in progress, and they too will be operational in the next six months.”

For the past several years, there has been a demand from passengers to start lifts at all platforms of Pune Railway Station, especially for the convenience of elderly passengers and children.

In 2022, a survey was conducted by Pune railway division officials and a detailed proposal was sent to the railway headquarters for approval of four lifts to be installed for passengers. Accordingly, four lifts will come up at Pune Railway Station including one lift at platform number 1; one lift each between platform numbers 2 and 3, and 4 and 5; and one lift at platform number 6 near Pune Metro Station.

Earlier this year, the railway board sanctioned funds for installing four lifts at Pune Railway Station. Plans are afoot to install these lifts in a phase-wise manner with two lifts to begin operating from platform numbers 1 and 6 by January 2025.

While the central foot-overbridge (FOB) at Pune Railway Station has been closed to the public ever since cracks were found in it, the FOB that was started in 2019 is wider and connects all six platforms. Another FOB that was built in 2015 towards the Solapur end connects only platform numbers 1, 2 and 3. While the other two, old FOBs, are towards the Mumbai end with only one of them opening on the Raja Bahadur Road side.