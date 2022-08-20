Two minor sisters crushed to death by speeding truck in Loni Kalbhor
Two minor sisters were killed and their uncle was seriously injured after a speeding truck hit the motorcycle, they were riding in Loni Kalbhor area in Pune on Saturday morning.
The deceased were identified as Gayatri Nandkumar Shitole (17) and Rajashree Nandkumar Shitole (10), while the injured is identified as Pandurang Navnath Bhikshe (42).
The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident.
“The two girls were on their way to school and Bhikshe was riding the motorcycle when a speeding truck hit their vehicle at around 7 am,” said senior inspector Rajendra Mokashi.
“The girls and their uncle fell off the motorcycle. But the truck driver couldn’t control the vehicle after hitting them and the children were crushed to death,” he said.
Locals helped the victims and informed the police who reached the spot.
Mokashi said as per the CCTV footage, Bhikshe was trying to overtake another car when his motorcycle was hit by the truck.
Police have registered a case and further probe is underway.
Gurugram: Prostitution racket busted at spa centre, manager held
A police raid on Friday exposed a prostitution racket that was being run under the name of a spa centre in Gurugram. The spa centre manager, Yogesh Kumar, has been arrested, police said. Kumar is a resident of Karol Bagh in Delhi. A PTI report said after the raid, two women belonging to the spa centre, located at a mall in Sector 51, were detained, but were released after questioning.
‘Modi vs who in 2024? I tell you…': Sanjay Singh slams BJP after CBI raids
In yet another press conference by the Aam Aadmi Party over the CBI raid on the residence of Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, party MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday alleged that the issue is not about liquor policy in the national capital, but the rising popularity of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. “If that were the case, they would have investigated Gujarat... They are targeting Kejriwal's model for health and education,” Singh said.
Comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show cancelled in Bengaluru for second time
Stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's show, scheduled to be held on Saturday in Bengaluru, was cancelled by the city police, who said organisers had not taken prior permission to hold the event. This is the second time that Faruqui's show has been called off in Bengaluru -- the first time in November last year. Faruqui was jailed for over a month earlier this year after a show at the Munro cafe in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.
Mumbaikars' security our responsibility: Top cop as probe begins on threat texts
The Mumbai Police said on Saturday the threat messages it had received warning of a 26/11-like terror attack in the city could be traced to Pakistan and that a probe into the matter was underway. Mumbai Police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar also assured Mumbaikars of the issue being taken seriously and said the investigation had been transferred to the Mumbai crime branch. Efforts are also on to identify and locate the sender of the threat messages.
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
EV charging startup goEgoNetwork raises Rs 60 crore in funding EV charging infrastructure solutions startup goEgoNetwork has raised Series A equity funding of Rs 60 crore. The company will use the funds in developing and installing the 'Fast DC Charging Station' product line. Web3 Discovery Fund for Indian startups CoinSwitch, one of the largest investing apps, announced the launch of Web3 Discovery Fund, the company's corporate venture capital initiative.
