Two more trains in Pune railway division to get vista dome coaches

Following a good response to the vista dome coaches in both Deccan Queen Express and Deccan Express, the Pune railway division is all set to introduce these coaches in two more trains running between Pune and Mumbai and Pune and Secunderabad namely, Pragati Express (number 12126) and Shatabdi Express (number 12025), respectively.

As per information given by the central railway (CR), in June last year, one vista dome coach was attached to the Deccan Queen Express for the first time after which on August 15, one more such coach was added looking at the response from passengers. Whereas in May 2022, one vista dome coach was attached to another train, Deccan Express, ahead of the summer vacations. And now it has been decided to start the vista dome coach service in Pragati Express (Pune to Mumbai and back) starting July 25 and in Shatabdi Express (Pune to Secunderabad and back) beginning August 10. Both these trains had been stopped since the countrywide lockdown in March 2020 and are resuming operations after a long gap.

Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson, said, “It has been decided by the railways to add two more trains and start operations of the Pragati Express and Shatabdi Express with vista dome coaches soon. Pragati Express runs daily from Pune to Mumbai at 7.50 am while its return journey starts at 4.25 pm from Mumbai. The Shatabdi Express runs from Pune to Secunderabad and back on all days of the week except Tuesday. We appeal to passengers to take the benefit of these vista dome coaches, and enjoy nature’s beauty while travelling.”

The vista dome coaches, apart from having a glass rooftop, have a number of extraordinary features such as wide window panes, LED lights, rotating seats and pushback chairs, GPS-based information system, multiple television screens, electrically-operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide-side sliding doors for divyangs and toilets with ceramic tile flooring. Whereas to get all these benefits, passengers have to pay higher than normal fares for the journey. While tickets for a vista dome coach in the Deccan Queen cost Rs915 per piece, tickets for a vista dome coach in the Deccan Express cost Rs815 per piece.