Two more trains in Pune railway division to get vista dome coaches
Following a good response to the vista dome coaches in both Deccan Queen Express and Deccan Express, the Pune railway division is all set to introduce these coaches in two more trains running between Pune and Mumbai and Pune and Secunderabad namely, Pragati Express (number 12126) and Shatabdi Express (number 12025), respectively.
As per information given by the central railway (CR), in June last year, one vista dome coach was attached to the Deccan Queen Express for the first time after which on August 15, one more such coach was added looking at the response from passengers. Whereas in May 2022, one vista dome coach was attached to another train, Deccan Express, ahead of the summer vacations. And now it has been decided to start the vista dome coach service in Pragati Express (Pune to Mumbai and back) starting July 25 and in Shatabdi Express (Pune to Secunderabad and back) beginning August 10. Both these trains had been stopped since the countrywide lockdown in March 2020 and are resuming operations after a long gap.
Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson, said, “It has been decided by the railways to add two more trains and start operations of the Pragati Express and Shatabdi Express with vista dome coaches soon. Pragati Express runs daily from Pune to Mumbai at 7.50 am while its return journey starts at 4.25 pm from Mumbai. The Shatabdi Express runs from Pune to Secunderabad and back on all days of the week except Tuesday. We appeal to passengers to take the benefit of these vista dome coaches, and enjoy nature’s beauty while travelling.”
The vista dome coaches, apart from having a glass rooftop, have a number of extraordinary features such as wide window panes, LED lights, rotating seats and pushback chairs, GPS-based information system, multiple television screens, electrically-operated automatic sliding compartment doors, wide-side sliding doors for divyangs and toilets with ceramic tile flooring. Whereas to get all these benefits, passengers have to pay higher than normal fares for the journey. While tickets for a vista dome coach in the Deccan Queen cost Rs915 per piece, tickets for a vista dome coach in the Deccan Express cost Rs815 per piece.
Ludhiana: Elderly man held with 1-kg opium
A team of anti-narcotic cell-1 of Ludhiana police commissionerate arrested a 60-year-old man with 1-kg opium . The accused has been identified as Jagdish Singh alias Baba of Jawaddi Kalan. Anti-narcotic cell-1, in-charge, Inspector Satwant Singh, said Baba was nabbed near a petrol pump on Jawaddi bridge. The Inspector added that Baba earlier worked as a property dealer is now into farming and has been peddling drugs for the past 10 years.
Protesting for hike in stipend: GADVASU intern on hunger strike for 4 days rushed to hospital
An intern at Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), who had been on hunger strike for the past four days demanding hike in stipend, had to be rushed to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. The student, Shivam, was rushed to the civil hospital and his condition is stable. Earlier in the day, Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Singh Gogi had spoken to the protesting students to convince them to lift the strike.
Public participation a must to revive groundwater conservation methods: U.P. CM
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off “Digital Groundwater Raths” here marking the beginning of the “Groundwater Week” across the state to create awareness among the people for better conservation, management and use of the groundwater. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The 'Digital Groundwater Raths' will increase public awareness and will ensure public participation in the revival of traditional methods of groundwater conservation, making the 'Groundwater Week' (July 16 to 22) successful throughout the state.”
Residents blame LMC inaction for pig menace
Lucknow After the deaths of a number of pigs in Faizullahganj, residents have blamed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation for not catching pigs despite repeated requests. They have blamed the inaction of the LMC for the rising pig menace in various corners of city. However, LMC officials have their own explanations for their failure to control the population of pigs and stray dogs in the city.
Dalit schoolgirls forced to take off school uniforms in Hapur, SC Commission seeks report
The chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vijay Sampla summoned action taken report from Hapur police in a case in which two teachers of a primary school allegedly forced two dalit students to take off their uniforms. President of Shoshit Kranti Dal Ravikant had tweeted about the incident on July 13, and taking cognizance of Ravikant's tweet, Sampla sought a report from Hapur police on Sunday. Hapur ASP Sarvesh Mishra said that matter is being investigated.
