Two-wheelers occupying Mundhwa Bridge footpaths leave pedestrians stranded 

The footpaths on Mundhwa Bridge, built to ensure safe passage for pedestrians, have turned into a shortcut for two-wheeler riders trying to avoid the heavy traffic on the bridge. This practice has left pedestrians struggling for space and raised safety concerns. While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) widened one side of the road and constructed footpaths in 2023 after removing encroachments, the other side remains narrow, forcing commuters to jostle for space during peak hours. (HT PHOTO)

The bridge, which spans the Mula-Mutha River, connects Kharadi to Magarpatta, Amanora, and Keshavnagar. While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) widened one side of the road and constructed footpaths in 2023 after removing encroachments, the other side remains narrow, forcing commuters to jostle for space during peak hours.

Chaitanya Sharma, a resident of Keshavnagar’s Venkatesh Graffiti Society, said, “The road widening was done only for those travelling from Kharadi to Magarpatta, leaving the other side congested. This creates a bottleneck, especially during peak hours, prompting two-wheelers to take over footpaths. They are left with no choice because other routes connecting these areas are dangerous, like the single-lane road along the river that floods during monsoons or the risky railway line.”

He added that the issue is exacerbated by rapid urbanisation and the influx of residents due to ongoing real estate projects.

“Builders like Godrej have sold thousands of flats, adding more vehicles to already congested roads. Without proper infrastructure, fines alone won’t solve this issue. A comprehensive development plan is essential,” Sharma said.

The Mundhwa Residents Forum and locals from Keshavnagar have also raised concerns about the impending traffic chaos once the new bridge connecting Godrej to the other side of the river becomes operational. They fear the Renuka Mata Mandir Road, currently the only access point, will be overwhelmed by the additional traffic.

Traffic authorities have acknowledged the issue but say infrastructure is outside their jurisdiction. “In 2024 alone, we issued 1.77 lakh challans to defaulters riding on the wrong side of the road,” said Amol Zende, DCP, Pune Traffic Branch. “The PMC is responsible for addressing infrastructural issues, while we continue to enforce traffic rules.”

Subhash Appasaheb Nikam, ACP, traffic division, Mundhwa, added, “We regularly penalise violators on Mundhwa Bridge and nearby areas. The PMC is responsible for identifying infrastructural gaps and coordinating with the relevant authorities.”

Residents have also emphasised the need for road-widening measures, better traffic management, and basic amenities like traffic lights to address the growing population and vehicular density in the area.