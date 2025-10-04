Uddhav Thackeray accuses BJP of delaying flood relief, criticizes CM Fadnavis over inaction on corruption

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for delaying aid to farmers affected by floods in the state and lack of action against corruption despite having a majority government. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray was in Pune on Saturday. (HT PHOTO)

“The Fadnavis government is ignoring farmers affected by heavy rains in late September this year. Even now, there has been no announcement of loan waivers. When I was chief minister, we provided that relief,” he said.

He described Fadnavis as a “helpless leader” who has not been able to act against corruption despite having a majority government.

“Despite having a brute majority, the chief minister looks weak. There are several corruption cases, yet no firm action is taken. The leadership appears helpless,” he said.

Alliance in state

Rejecting the BJP’s frequent attacks on his party’s alliance with the Congress and NCP (SP), Thackeray asserted that the Sena’s Hindutva is rooted in reform and progress. “I don’t need any certificate of Hindutva from the BJP. My grandfather, Prabhodankar Thackeray, was a social reformer. Our Hindutva is inclusive and forward-looking,” he said.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, he questioned, “The BJP criticises us for partnering with the Congress, but are Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar symbols of Hindutva? The BJP itself had launched the ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ campaign to woo Muslims.”

Failure to address issues in Kashmir and Manipur

Thackeray alleged that the BJP had failed to govern effectively in the Centre. “The BJP has created divisions within society and turned harmony into hostility,” he said.

He reiterated his criticism of the BJP’s governance, saying the party has been unable to handle issues in Kashmir and Manipur.

“The Prime Minister Narendra Modi government has failed on key national concerns. The BJP is steering the country toward dictatorship,” he said.

Thackeray also targeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for his recent remarks against Pakistan. “Making tall claims about military operations is easy, but what about the Pahalgam attack, where victims were shot after their religion was confirmed?” he asked.