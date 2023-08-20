Baner fire brigade building awaits commissioning

Pune: While construction of the ultramodern fire brigade building in survey number 66/1-5 near Ganraj Chowk, Baner, was completed in March this year, it still awaits commissioning by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). According to the fire department, highly skilled firefighters and emergency response teams will be stationed at the fire station. (REPRESENTIVE PIC)

Taking into account the increase in population and rapid urbanisation of the Baner-Balewadi area, the building was constructed to ease pressure on the Pashan fire brigade in terms of mitigating fire incidents and other disasters. Sanjay Kolte, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Pune Smart City Mission, under which the project was initiated, said, “Currently, the process of transfer of assets to the PMC is underway. The Smart City Mission has completed the project and after the process of transfer to the PMC is complete, the fire brigade station will be opened for citizens.”

Whereas Mahesh Patil, deputy commissioner, PMC property management department, said, “The process of takeover of the property from the Smart City Mission is underway and will be completed at the earliest.”

PMC fire department head, Devendra Potphode, said, “The new building has been constructed by the PMC to keep pace with the everchanging infrastructure of this city, and seeks to improve its urban organisational infrastructure to ensure effective and timely response, each time, every time. The process of handover is yet to take place and only after completion of the same will the building come under the overall administrative supervision of the fire brigade. The new building will be an asset for the fire brigade and help the area residents in preventing fire incidents.”

According to the fire department, highly skilled firefighters and emergency response teams will be stationed at the fire station. It will provide fire protection and critical public safety services to area residents and work towards educating the public in fire, life safety, and disaster management during fire incidents.

