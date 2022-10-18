Unidentified man assaults cab driver, rob him off cash, gold chain at Pune airport

The Vimantal police are searching for an unidentified man for assaulting a cab driver and robbing cash of ₹2,200 and gold chain, collectively worth ₹24,200.

The incident took place on October 15 (Saturday) at around 11:30 pm at Pune airport.

The victim, Pratik Dadasaheb Ranvare (22), a resident of Yewalewadi Kondhawa, was admitted to a private hospital and was discharged on Sunday. He lodged a complaint on Monday at Vimatal police station.

BB Wakde, sub-inspector of Vimantal police station, said, “We are searching for the accused and are scanning the CCTV footage of the area.’’

On Saturday, the cab driver took the passenger to drop him at the airport. When he was heading back and looking for another passenger at around 11:30 pm, a man approached him near gate D1 and asked him to drive properly. After a verbal spat, the accused physically assaulted Ranvare and robbed cash and snatched his golden chain.

According to Ranvare, the accused threatened not to bring his cab near the airport area for business purposes otherwise or face dire consequences.

Ranvare sustained injuries to his head and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered at Vimantal police station under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).