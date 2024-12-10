Unsafe footpaths continue to plague Pune ahead of ‘Pedestrian Day’

While the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) prepares to observe December 11 as ‘Pedestrian Day’, footpaths across the city continue to be broken, encroached and poorly maintained, posing serious risk to pedestrians. As ‘Pedestrian Day’ inches closer, the question remains whether the city’s footpaths will ever be truly safe and accessible for all. (HT PHOTO)

Earlier this year, the Save Pune Traffic Movement (SPTM) – a non-governmental organisation (NGO) advocating safer, more sustainable urban transportation – conducted a study across 24 locations including Viman Nagar Road, Wakdewadi state transport (ST) stand, and Kharadi bypass near Radisson only to find that most pathways built by the PMC are in dire straits. The study highlighted key reasons why footpaths are underutilised such as encroachments, poor design, unauthorised parking, and narrow pathways.

Harshad Abhyankar, director, SPTM, said, “We don’t immediately expect the PMC to fix all existing footpaths but we want the civic body to avoid repeating these mistakes on new projects.” Most pedestrian fatalities occur while crossing roads, and SPTM plans to introduce techniques inspired by a model implemented in Kerala that has reduced fatalities by 50%, Abhyankar said.

Bhhairavee Dumale, a 24-year-old resident of Sinhagad Road, pointed out the challenges faced by pedestrians and pet owners. “The footpaths are poorly maintained, often broken or non-existent. Street vendors take up significant space, leaving no room for pedestrians. This disrupts connectivity and forces people to walk on dangerous roads,” she said.

Santosh Kumari, a 72-year-old resident of Hadapsar-Kharadi, said, “I use footpaths for walks and errands, but they are broken, irregular, and littered with garbage. Many are unsafe owing to two-wheelers using them to bypass traffic. Walking on these footpaths is both unpleasant and dangerous.”

Acknowledging the problem, PMC chief engineer (roads), Aniruddha Pawaskar, said, “We receive 20 to 25 complaints every month related to footpaths. With approximately 750 km of footpaths in Pune, we address issues as they arise. Encroachments are a recurring problem, and we are working with the encroachment department to take stronger action.”

As ‘Pedestrian Day’ inches closer, the question remains whether the city’s footpaths will ever be truly safe and accessible for all!