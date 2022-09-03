Use technology, reduce human interaction in official work: DyCM

PUNE: Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has backed the use of technology and minimum human interaction in the functioning of stamps and registration department.

Fadnavis, along with revenue minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil and higher education minister Chandrakant Patil, attended the groundbreaking of the department’s new administrative building near Council Hall.

Fadnavis said, “The department is directly connected to residents and sees many visitors daily. Using technology will help provide citizens better services and improve the government’s image.”

Vikhe-Patil said, “Revenue department is important for the progress of the state and we are adopting latest technologies besides introducing various schemes.”