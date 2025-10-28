Used car dealers turn Pune Cantonment roads into showrooms

Arterial roads in the Pune Cantonment area – particularly East Street, General Thimayya Road and Dr Coyaji Road – that were once public roads near sensitive defence establishments, have now been turned into open-air showrooms for used cars while causing traffic congestion and raising serious security concerns. Walk down any Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) road, and you can see rows of used cars bearing ‘for sale’ signs.

Civic activists allege that the PCB, Defence Estates Office (DEO) and Pune traffic police have deliberately ignored this rampant misuse. “If the PCB had legally leased out this space or penalised violators, the revenue could have gone into the cantonment treasury, benefitting the central government,” said an activist, adding that the current inaction amounts to ‘a complete loss of public money’.

At a time when citizens are struggling to find authorised parking, car dealers are allegedly using public roads as rent-free showrooms for their used cars. “These resale businesses are enjoying public land at zero cost while genuine taxpayers continue to suffer. It’s a clear case of commercial encroachment in a regulated defence zone,” the activist said.

Cantonment-based civic campaigner Rajabhau Chavan described the situation as a ‘security threat’. “Parking of used vehicles for sale on Cantonment roads near defence establishments is a threat to national security. Police have turned a blind eye, allowing dealers to run unregistered businesses without GST or proper documentation. What example are we setting before honest taxpayers?” Chavan questioned. He demanded an immediate crackdown and filing of FIRs against those who have converted public roads into private showrooms over the past decade. Residents also expressed their disappointment at the authorities’ inaction.

Sushila Devi, who lives nearby, said, “These roads are next to defence offices and a police station but are still occupied by used cars. It is dangerous for the entire community. The authorities have been casual about it for years.”

Zoher Merchant, a businessman from East Street, said, “With the Cantonment area being among Pune’s most sensitive zones, unchecked encroachment by private dealers has not only created civic chaos but also exposed glaring lapses in enforcement and security vigilance.”

More importantly, this illegal occupation forces pedestrians to walk on busy roads, increasing the risk of accidents. Despite repeated attempts, PCB chief executive officer and defence estates officer could not be reached for comment. When contacted, DCP (traffic) Himmat Jadhav said strict action will be taken as per the law.

Potential legal violations

Encroachment on public land under the Cantonments Act, 2006 and criminal trespass

Illegal commercial use of public property without licence violating PCB bylaws and municipal regulations

Tax evasion through unregistered vehicle sales and non-payment of GST

Security breach near sensitive defence establishments under Official Secrets Act, 1923 if intent or access to restricted areas is proven

Negligence by public servants / wilful failure to enforce the law

Caption: Public road from the Cantonment police station till Bishops School occupied by used cars parked for resale.