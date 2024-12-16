Valuables worth 1.50 Lakh stolen from Bungalow on Bhandarkar Road 

Cash and jewellery worth ₹1.50 lakh were stolen from a bungalow located on Bhandarkar Road in Pune. The theft has left the residents in a state of panic as police investigate the matter. Police said the incident was reported between 1 pm on December 13 to 5 pm on December 14 at Shantikunj near Raviraj Hotel on Bhandarkar Road. According to the Police, miscreants broke the bathroom windowpane and gained entry into the bungalow. Later they cracked the bedroom lock and stole ₹ 50,000 cash and other ornaments kept in the cupboard. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police said, according to a complaint filed by Aditya Tapdiya, the bungalow belongs to his close relatives, who are not in the city and left the city for their personal work. Taking advantage of it, the burglary occurred under mysterious circumstances, with unidentified miscreants reportedly gaining access to the property and making away with the valuables. The exact time of the theft is yet to be confirmed, and police officials are gathering evidence from the crime scene.

The local police have launched an investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage and speaking with neighbours to gather leads. Authorities are hopeful of tracking down the culprits soon. Ajay Bhosale, PSI at Deccan police station said, “Unidentified individuals gained illegal entry into the bungalow and robbed cash and other valuables.’’

According to the Police, miscreants broke the bathroom windowpane and gained entry into the bungalow. Later they cracked the bedroom lock and stole ₹50,000 cash and other ornaments kept in the cupboard. Residents in the area have expressed concerns over the rising instances of such crimes and urged for increased police patrolling to ensure public safety.

A case has been filed at Deccan police station under BNS sections 331(3),331(4),305(a) and further investigation is underway.