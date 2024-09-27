Veggie prices rise as heavy rains in Pune damage crops

Heavy rains have damaged crops across the district resulting in 10-15 per cent increase in vegetable and fruit prices arriving at Market Yard on Thursday. Heavy rains have been reported in Alandi, Pimpalgaon, Wada, Rajgurunagar, Kude, Pait, Chakan, Kanhersar, Kadus, Bhosari and Haveli in the last few days. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“While Market Yard sees 1,200-1,500 vegetable-loaded trucks daily, it was 1,000 on Thursday as farmers said heavy rains have damaged their crop,” said Mahesh Hande Deshmukh, member, Market Yard Traders’ Association and vegetable trader.

Fruits trader Yuvraj Kanchi from Market Yard said, “Due to shortage of supply since last few days, the rates of fruits and vegetables have gone up in the wholesale market by around 10 to 15 per cent. It will have an impact in the retail vegetable market as well for the next few days.”

“Many farmers in Velha taluka are worried due to heavy rains as they fear further damage to crops. The loss of our tomato crop due to rains is around ₹1 lakh,” said farmer Kiran Mankar.