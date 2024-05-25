Vehicle of Indapur tahsildar attacked

Some unidentified assailants on motorcycles launched a vicious attack on the vehicle of Shrikant Patil, Indapur tahsildar, on Friday. The assault, carried out with iron rods, left the official’s vehicle severely damaged. The incident was reported at Samvidhan Chowk in Indapur in Pune district at around 11:30 am when Shrikant Patil was on his way to the office. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Both the driver and Patil managed to escape unharmed, said officials.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and the assailants are not identified yet, said police.

Supriya Sule, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SP) leader, condemned the attack and said, “Such incidents clearly shows the poor situation of law and order in the state.’’