Home / Cities / Pune News / Vice-Adm Arti Sarin relinquishes command of AFMC

Vice-Adm Arti Sarin relinquishes command of AFMC

pune news
Published on Jan 14, 2023 12:15 AM IST

In the 36 years of service, the flag officer has held appointments, including professor and head radiation oncology Army Hospital R & R Delhi and Command Hospital/AFMC Pune

Vice-Admiral Sarin, an alumna of AFMC, is an academician and administrator. (HT PHOTO)
Vice-Admiral Sarin, an alumna of AFMC, is an academician and administrator. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

Surgeon Vice-Admiral Arti Sarin relinquished the command of Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) on Tuesday. The flag officer has assumed the appointment of Director General Medical Services (Air).

Vice-Admiral Sarin, an alumna of AFMC, is an academician and administrator. She completed two post graduate degrees, in radiodiagnosis from AFMC and radiation oncology from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai complimented with training in gamma knife surgery from the University of Pittsburgh.

In the 36 years of service, the flag officer has held appointments, including professor and head radiation oncology Army Hospital R & R Delhi and Command Hospital/AFMC Pune; senior (medical superintendent) registrar INHS Asvini Mumbai; commanding officer INHS Asvini, Mumbai; command medical officer, Southern Naval Command Kochi and command medical officer Western Naval Command Mumbai. She was awarded the Presidential award “Vishisht Seva Medal” in 2021. She has been conferred with Chief of Army Staff Commendation (2017), Chief of Naval Staff Commendation (2001) and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation (2013).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out