Vice-Adm Arti Sarin relinquishes command of AFMC

Surgeon Vice-Admiral Arti Sarin relinquished the command of Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) on Tuesday. The flag officer has assumed the appointment of Director General Medical Services (Air).

Vice-Admiral Sarin, an alumna of AFMC, is an academician and administrator. She completed two post graduate degrees, in radiodiagnosis from AFMC and radiation oncology from Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai complimented with training in gamma knife surgery from the University of Pittsburgh.

In the 36 years of service, the flag officer has held appointments, including professor and head radiation oncology Army Hospital R & R Delhi and Command Hospital/AFMC Pune; senior (medical superintendent) registrar INHS Asvini Mumbai; commanding officer INHS Asvini, Mumbai; command medical officer, Southern Naval Command Kochi and command medical officer Western Naval Command Mumbai. She was awarded the Presidential award “Vishisht Seva Medal” in 2021. She has been conferred with Chief of Army Staff Commendation (2017), Chief of Naval Staff Commendation (2001) and General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Commendation (2013).