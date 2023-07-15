Pune’s central building secretariat suffers network outage for over a month

Scores of visitors coming to the central building secretariat, the mini mantralaya of Western Maharashtra located near Bund Garden in Pune are facing serious mobile communication issues due to complete breakdown of mobile tower communication network. The central building authorities have disconnected the mobile network from the three towers located atop the building owing to non-payment of dues. Not only visitors but officers working in the important government secretariat are facing communication issues for over a month now. Scores of visitors coming to the central building secretariat, the mini mantralaya of Western Maharashtra located near Bund Garden in Pune are facing serious mobile communication issues (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The building is visited by police, government officials, employee federation employees, education department officials, cooperative department functionaries, general residents, students and parents for different types of official work. The building houses various state government offices, including the education, agriculture, and irrigation departments, as well as the MTDC, state prisons and other departments. The mobile communication network is essential for daily communication work and has been affecting the daily work, visitors told Hindustan Times.

Jaymala Dhankikar, MPCC state secretary (social media), who visited the building for work said, “All the government officials and citizens visiting the building are facing a communication blackout. We can’t get in touch with our colleagues for work. This problem has to be dealt with on priority and I request the administration to immediately resolve the issue.”

Citizens and employee federations have written letters to the education commissioner and public works department seeking a resolution. The government officials at the central building are worried that with the monsoon session of the assembly scheduled to begin from July 17, it would be extremely difficult to send real time information to the assembly secretariat due to lack of communication network.

An officer posted at the education department said, “We have to step outside the compound of the central building to get good network on our phone. I wonder how long will it take for our government authorities to wake up and take immediate steps.”

District collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “The matter will be taken up with the concerned departments and appropriate steps will be initiated to restore the network.”