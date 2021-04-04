Warje-Malwadi gang booked under MCOCA

The Pune police have continued their crackdown on organized criminal gangs operating in the city and booked gang number 24 under their ongoing operation.

The gang led by criminal Gaurav Pasalkar in Warje Malwadi along with three other members of the criminal organization were booked on Sunday.

The four gang members have been accused of attacking Vikas Vishnu Janale with sharp weapons and even threatened to kill.

For the said criminal act, the accused were booked under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code and the arms act.

Police inspector Shankar Khatke had prepared a proposal seeking invocation of MCOCA against the accused and it was vetted and approved by all senior officials.

Following in principle approval for the proposal, a gazette notification was issued to the effect, police said.