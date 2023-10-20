News / Cities / Pune News / Water vending machine facility started at Pune railway station

Water vending machine facility started at Pune railway station

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Oct 20, 2023 07:10 AM IST

As per the Pune railway division, two new water vending machines are installed at platform No. 1 for which a new contract has been given

At the Pune railway station, two water vending machines have been installed after a gap of almost a year, said officials. There was a high demand from passengers to start the service as it is affordable and passengers can refill water bottle at 5 per litre.

The water vending machines at platform no. 1 at Pune railway station. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)
“We have got new vending machines with a new contractor in place and passengers can get the benefit of fresh water at this facility,” said Indu Rani Dubey, Pune divisional railway manager (DRM).

Around a year ago these two electric vending machines were brought by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) department and a litre of water was sold at 5. But, a few months back, the machines were non-functional and shut down.

“I often travel by the Pune railway station and most of the passengers can’t afford to buy water bottles at the station, so if these machines are working we can get water at just 5 per litre,” said Kishore Jadhav, a passenger.

