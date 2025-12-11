Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (Dec 12-14)

Ameyaxoxo – Solo Guitar Set (Jazz/fusion music) Dive headlong into classic, anime and contemporary Japanese cinema., (Representative photo)

Ameyaxoxo, by Pune-born, now Philadelphia-based guitarist/composer Ameya Deshpande, features a solo set in an intimate live-music set-up. He plays a mix of jazz, post-rock, neo-soul, and alternative tunes—a rare chance to see a homegrown artist perform. If you’re open to experiencing some original, some reimagined, and some spontaneous improvisation, this is where to be.

When: December 12 (Friday; 7pm

Where: Pune School of Music (Jam Studio & Live Performance Venue), Jagannath House

Entry: ₹499. Book on @ameyaxoxo / Ph: 7972256888

The Invisible Atelier (Art History Talk & Mixer)

Aparna Andhare, art historian and curator of the Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum, City Palace Jaipur, lifts the veil on the forgotten women who painted, commissioned and quietly shaped Mughal art in the 16th and 17th centuries. Her sharp observations, anecdotes and rare visuals present familiar history from a new perspective. There’s limited seating, a question and answer, and a laid-back mixer after. Bring questions!

When: December 13 (Saturday); 5pm

Where: Malaka Spice, Koregaon Park

Entry: ₹599. Book via @pintofviewpune / Urbanaut.com

Japanese Film Festival India 2025

Dive headlong into classic, anime and contemporary Japanese cinema. There’s everything from arthouse dramas to bold animation alongside cult favourites such as Akira, 366 Days, and Teasing Master Takagi-san playing across the city. For anyone who loves thoughtful storytelling, visual flair, or wants a break from Bollywood tropes, this curated lineup is just what the doctor-san ordered.

When: December 12-14; showtimes vary by film & theatre

Where: Theatres across Pune

Entry: Book on PVR Platform and BookMyShow

Karunashatake (Marathi musical drama)

Set in late-19th-century Nashik, Karunashtake uses live music, movement, and poetic text to explore womanhood, widowhood, and the unspoken codes that govern both. The refreshing production blends traditional forms with modern staging to reimagine karuna rasa as a language of empathy, grief and quiet rebellion. A good pick if you like theatre that feels based in classic forms but looks and sounds distinctly contemporary.

When: December 12 (Friday); 7pm

Where: Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, Kothrud

Entry: ₹350 onwards. Book on BookMyShow

Pune Sketchbook Festival (art meet-up/festival)

From ancient cave art to doodling, sketching has always shaped how we see the world. This festival brings cross-hatching, stippling, contour lines, and blending to life over three days of open sketch circles, neighbourhood sketchwalks, and a clue-based Sketch Hunt that reveals hidden corners waiting to be drawn. Experience live sketch-story performances, ‘Sketchbook Live’ sessions and browse illustrated zines, hand-bound journals and story-rich sketchbooks.

When: December 12-14 (Friday–Sunday); all day

Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, Boat Club Road

Entry: Free

Malang — The Band (live folk-fusion)

Turn up for a night of uninhibited rhythm and spirit as Malang takes the stage with their trademark folk–Sufi fusion. Their sets shift from meditative to upbeat tempos, keeping the band’s indie-folk buzz intact. A solid pick if you like your live music grounded, raw and heartfelt.

When: December 13 (Saturday); 7:30pm

Where: Tipsy Turtle, Bavdhan

Entry: ₹899 onwards. Book on BookMyShow

Alice Garden Nature Discovery Walk

Ever wondered what butterflies, insects, and wild plants get up to when no one’s watching? Join educator Chintan Bhatt for a slow, story-filled walk through the lush trails of Alice Garden. You’ll pick up clever natural-history insights, spot tiny ecosystems going about their business and see how this leafy patch holds its own in the midst of city chaos. A calm, thoughtful walk for adults and children over 7 years who love their green spaces unmanicured and alive.

When: December 14 (Sunday); 7:30am–10.30am

Where: Alice Garden, Bavdhan

Entry: ₹150. Register via The Ecological Society