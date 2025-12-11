Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (Dec 12-14)
Jazz jams, forgotten Mughal women, Japanese films, folk-Sufi nights, sketch fests, theatre on womanhood, and a slow nature walk—your week is packed with art, music and wonder
Ameyaxoxo – Solo Guitar Set (Jazz/fusion music)
Ameyaxoxo, by Pune-born, now Philadelphia-based guitarist/composer Ameya Deshpande, features a solo set in an intimate live-music set-up. He plays a mix of jazz, post-rock, neo-soul, and alternative tunes—a rare chance to see a homegrown artist perform. If you’re open to experiencing some original, some reimagined, and some spontaneous improvisation, this is where to be.
When: December 12 (Friday; 7pm
Where: Pune School of Music (Jam Studio & Live Performance Venue), Jagannath House
Entry: ₹499. Book on @ameyaxoxo / Ph: 7972256888
The Invisible Atelier (Art History Talk & Mixer)
Aparna Andhare, art historian and curator of the Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II Museum, City Palace Jaipur, lifts the veil on the forgotten women who painted, commissioned and quietly shaped Mughal art in the 16th and 17th centuries. Her sharp observations, anecdotes and rare visuals present familiar history from a new perspective. There’s limited seating, a question and answer, and a laid-back mixer after. Bring questions!
When: December 13 (Saturday); 5pm
Where: Malaka Spice, Koregaon Park
Entry: ₹599. Book via @pintofviewpune / Urbanaut.com
Japanese Film Festival India 2025
Dive headlong into classic, anime and contemporary Japanese cinema. There’s everything from arthouse dramas to bold animation alongside cult favourites such as Akira, 366 Days, and Teasing Master Takagi-san playing across the city. For anyone who loves thoughtful storytelling, visual flair, or wants a break from Bollywood tropes, this curated lineup is just what the doctor-san ordered.
When: December 12-14; showtimes vary by film & theatre
Where: Theatres across Pune
Entry: Book on PVR Platform and BookMyShow
Karunashatake (Marathi musical drama)
Set in late-19th-century Nashik, Karunashtake uses live music, movement, and poetic text to explore womanhood, widowhood, and the unspoken codes that govern both. The refreshing production blends traditional forms with modern staging to reimagine karuna rasa as a language of empathy, grief and quiet rebellion. A good pick if you like theatre that feels based in classic forms but looks and sounds distinctly contemporary.
When: December 12 (Friday); 7pm
Where: Yashwantrao Chavan Natyagruha, Kothrud
Entry: ₹350 onwards. Book on BookMyShow
Pune Sketchbook Festival (art meet-up/festival)
From ancient cave art to doodling, sketching has always shaped how we see the world. This festival brings cross-hatching, stippling, contour lines, and blending to life over three days of open sketch circles, neighbourhood sketchwalks, and a clue-based Sketch Hunt that reveals hidden corners waiting to be drawn. Experience live sketch-story performances, ‘Sketchbook Live’ sessions and browse illustrated zines, hand-bound journals and story-rich sketchbooks.
When: December 12-14 (Friday–Sunday); all day
Where: Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan, Boat Club Road
Entry: Free
Malang — The Band (live folk-fusion)
Turn up for a night of uninhibited rhythm and spirit as Malang takes the stage with their trademark folk–Sufi fusion. Their sets shift from meditative to upbeat tempos, keeping the band’s indie-folk buzz intact. A solid pick if you like your live music grounded, raw and heartfelt.
When: December 13 (Saturday); 7:30pm
Where: Tipsy Turtle, Bavdhan
Entry: ₹899 onwards. Book on BookMyShow
Alice Garden Nature Discovery Walk
Ever wondered what butterflies, insects, and wild plants get up to when no one’s watching? Join educator Chintan Bhatt for a slow, story-filled walk through the lush trails of Alice Garden. You’ll pick up clever natural-history insights, spot tiny ecosystems going about their business and see how this leafy patch holds its own in the midst of city chaos. A calm, thoughtful walk for adults and children over 7 years who love their green spaces unmanicured and alive.
When: December 14 (Sunday); 7:30am–10.30am
Where: Alice Garden, Bavdhan
Entry: ₹150. Register via The Ecological Society