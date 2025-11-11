Whistleblower in Khadse MIDC land case denies allegations in Bopodi land row

A fresh controversy has erupted in Pune as the Khadak police registered a case alleging encroachment and misuse of Maharashtra Agriculture Department land in Bopodi. The development comes amid the ongoing dispute over the Mahar Watan land deal in Mundhwa, which involves Amadea Enterprises LLP and its alleged links to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar. A fresh controversy has erupted in Pune as the Khadak police registered a case alleging encroachment and misuse of Maharashtra Agriculture Department land in Bopodi. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Builder Hemant Gavande, one of the accused in the Bopodi case and a former whistleblower in the 2015 Bhosari MIDC land case involving ex-revenue minister Eknath Khadse, denied all allegations on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at Pune Patrakar Bhavan, Gavande said, “The case is false, and I have been wrongly implicated. I have no connection with Amadea Enterprises, its partner Digvijay Amar Singh Patil, or co-accused Sheetal Tejwani. The charges are based on misinformation.” Gavande added that he will challenge the FIR in the Bombay High Court.

Gavande said a petition by the College of Agriculture, Pune, claiming ownership of the land had earlier been dismissed by a court.

However, Sandeep Paygude, public prosecutor representing the College of Agriculture, rejected these claims, alleging that the accused were attempting to “grab land donated by Mahatma Phule to the government for research and livestock-rearing.” Paygude said, “In 2010, our name was illegally removed from the 7/12 extract, and based on that forged entry, a sale deed was registered. Acting on the revenue minister’s directions, we filed an FIR.” He also alleged that Gavande had used bouncers to threaten the college’s security guards.

The FIR, filed by Naib Tehsildar Pravina Borde at Khadak police station on November 7, names Digvijay Patil, Shital Tejwani, and seven others, including Gavande, in connection with the alleged illegal sale of government land. Police officials said the property, measuring 5.32 hectares, belongs to the state agriculture department, though the accused have claimed private ownership.

Gavande said the inclusion of his name was a result of “confusion between separate land cases” and maintained that he had no role in the Bopodi transaction. The investigation is currently being handled by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Pune police.