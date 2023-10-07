Why Yerawada jail inmates prefer Sassoon stay?

The convicts admitted at ward number 16 of Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) get “privileges” and “facilities” that make it a favourite languishing place for the inmates of Yerawada Central Jail. Lalit Anil Patil (34) from Yerawada Central Jail who was admitted at ward number 16 in Sassoon managed to give a slip to the authorities on the night of October 2. (Shankar Narayan/HT PHOTO)

From petty criminals to those booked under heinous crimes, all have found ward number 16, and sometimes, neighbouring wards, a paradise and sometimes an easy escape route. However, SGH authorities claim that the security of the undertrials and prisoners brought from jail for treatment is the responsibility of the police.

Inmates who need medical attention that cannot be provided at the jail are referred to the Sassoon General Hospital and admitted at ward number 16. For the influential, however, getting a referral for admission to the hospital for “holidaying” outside the dreary jail is also not a secret, according to officials.

Sources from the government hospital said that the prison inmates when admitted get facilities like bed, fan, clean separate and common toilets, hygiene conditions and better food as compared to the jail.

“Some enjoy privileges like sharing meals, sipping coffee, using mobile devices, and attending to paperwork. Most importantly, they also get a chance to meet family members and associates,” the hospital source said.

Hygiene is compromised at the Yerawada Central Jail due to overcrowding. Family members cannot meet the inmates. The undertrials can speak on the intercom with family members once a week for ten minutes, unlike once in 15 days for the convicted. The inmates face gloomy condition at the prison with basic quality food. And restriction for early bed and rise with few filthy toilet facilities and space crunch for sleeping.

To get the benefits at the hospital, the first step in the modus operandi is to get a referral for admission to Sassoon from the medical staff at the Yerawada jail. Next comes building trust with the jail police and cops deputed for security at the hospital. In the absence of proper security arrangements, sometimes the hospital becomes a convenient and easy escape route for inmates admitted for treatment.

After earning the trust of cops appointed for security, finding the right moment to escape without raising any suspicion in the next move of inmates. Escaping seems tough, but not impossible for notorious criminals who come with the objective to flee. The prison officials, however, claim that inmates are referred to the hospitals outside the jail premises only after proper verification and when such treatment is not possible at the jail hospital.

Lalit Anil Patil (34) from Yerawada Central Jail who was admitted at ward number 16 in Sassoon managed to give a slip to the authorities on the night of October 2. Patil was accused of indulging in illicit narcotics sale and booked on September 30 following a raid by the anti-narcotics cell in which Patil’s aide, Subhash Janaki Mandal, 29, was arrested for possessing 1.71 kg and 53 milligrams of mephedrone estimated to be worth ₹2.14 crore.

Earlier, in June 2023, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), had informed the court that former encounter specialist and retired police inspector, Pradeep Sharma, was admitted to the Sassoon General Hospital for 43 days during which time he misused his liberty by meeting visitors, both convicts and wanted accused.

Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao and district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Friday visited ward number 16 where the prison inmates are admitted for treatment. A three-doctor committee has been set up to review prison inmates undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Dr Sanjeev Thakur, dean, BJ Medical College and SGH, said, “We have given a deadline till Saturday to doctors and the head of department to come up with the status report of prison inmates undergoing treatment. The doctors have been asked to provide treatment to prison inmates at the earliest and the inmates who do not need hospitalisation should be discharged. The committee will decide which patients will be discharged from the hospital.”

