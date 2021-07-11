Woman arrested after brown sugar worth 4.25 lakh recovered

A 36-year-old woman was found selling brown sugar from her house in Pimpri on Saturday.

The woman was identified as Deeka Sagar Thorat (36), a resident of Bharatnagar area of Pimpri, according to the police.

Hawaldar Balasaheb Suryavanshi of anti-narcotics cell received information about a seller of brown sugar near the Goddess Lakshmi temple in Bharatnagar slum area of Pimpri.

Based on the information, the police conducted a raid at the given location and found the woman in possession of 85gram of brown sugar worth ₹4,25,000. The woman’s sister identified as Reena Randive was also present in the house but gave a slip to the police, according to the police.

The police are on a lookout for the person from whom the women sourced the drug. “The arrested woman has told the police that she brought it from a man named Swamy Anna from Koliwada area of Sion, Mumbai,” read a statement from the anti-narcotics cell of Pimpri-Chinchwad police crime branch.

A case under relevant Sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropoc Substances Act was registered at Pimpri police station. Assistant police inspector Shashank Kadam of Pimpri police station is investigating the case.