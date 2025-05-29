Woman bites off man’s ear over dispute

The owner of a girls’ hostel and his daughter-in-law physically assaulted three persons found chatting outside the facility in Deccan on suspicion of molesting the inmates on Monday. One of the trio, Milind Vasant Kothari, 40, of Shirole Road, received five stiches as the woman allegedly bit his ears, police said. Sub-inspector Pravin Kulkarni said that a first information report (FIR) has been filed, and the accused have been booked under Bharati Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 115 (2),118 (1) and 3(5). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Kothari lodged a complaint against the hostel owner identified as Suresh Vitthal Kamble, 60, and his daughter-in-law.

The complaint states that Kothari is a driver by profession and was chatting with his friends Abhijit Jadhav and Amit Khengre when Kamble, operator of Lokmanya Girls’ Hostel, and his daughter-in-law arrived at the spot and picked up a fight with them alleging that they were molesting the girls at the hostel. When the trio denied to the accusations, the duo assaulted and abused the former. In the melee, the daughter-in-law bit off Kothari’s ear and attacked him twice with a weapon.

The complainant was rushed to Sassoon General Hospital, and he needed five stitches to his ear and two stitches on the stomach. Sub-inspector Pravin Kulkarni said that a first information report (FIR) has been filed, and the accused have been booked under Bharati Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Sections 115 (2),118 (1) and 3(5).