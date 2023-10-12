Woman dies after falling into gorge at Kate’s Point near Mahabaleshwar

A newly married woman fell into a 1000-foot-deep gorge and died at Kates Point near Mahabaleshwar while taking a selfie on Tuesday evening, said officials. The deceased has been identified as Ankita Sunil Shiraskar-Gurav (23) resident of Dhankawadi, originally hailing from Umbareghvan in Dharashiv district. According to Panchgani Police, Ankita and Sunil Dayndev Shiraskar married eight months ago and visited Mahabaleshwar on Monday. Police along with local trekkers groups initiated a search operation and recovered her dead body within two hours after the incident. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On Monday, the couple visited various spots and on Tuesday while returning they visited Kates Point. At around 4:15 pm, while taking a selfie, Ankita suddenly slipped into the deep gorge.

Locals immediately called the police and emergency services for further help.

Police along with local trekkers groups initiated a search operation and recovered her dead body within two hours after the incident.

Rajesh Mane, police inspector at Panchgani Police Station said, “Immediately after the incident we rushed to the spot, and with the help of the Mahabaleshwar trekkers group we recovered her body from a deep gorge.’’

