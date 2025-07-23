Woman dies by suicide in Moshi, husband arrested

PUNE: A 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Boradewasti in Moshi. Her husband was arrested and in-laws were booked in a dowry demands and harassment case, said Police on Tuesday. The incident was reported on July 18, and the accused has been identified as Ashish Deepak Dhamodar, 32, who is the husband of the deceased and runs a badminton academy in Moshi. Along with him, police booked the in-laws of the deceased, Sunanda Deepak Dhamodar and Deepak Tukaram Dhamodar. (Shutterstock)

As per the complaint filed by Sanjay Dod 58, from Akola district, his daughter was allegedly harassed and tortured over dowry demands. Police said in-laws of the deceased woman allegedly demanded ₹5 lakh and a two-wheeler from her parents as dowry. Her family has also alleged that her husband, Ashish, used to abuse and harass her, as a result of which she died by suicide.

The deceased, a mother of a one-and-a-half-year-old child, took the extreme step on Friday during Ashish’s birthday celebration. While distributing cake, an argument broke out between the couple. Afterwards, the woman locked herself in a room and died by suicide after hanging herself from a ceiling fan. Her husband and others forced the door open and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead.

Ganesh Jamdar, SPI, MIDC Bhosari Police Station, said, “As per the complaint filed by the father of the woman, we have registered an FIR against her husband and others and arrested the husband. Further investigation is going on.”

A case has been filed at MIDC Bhosari Police Station under BNS sections 80, 115(2), 351(2), 352, 3(5), and further investigation is going on.