Woman killed as iron structure collapses during dismantling after Dahi Handi event

A 45-year-old woman died after a temporary iron structure erected for a Dahi Handi celebration collapsed on her while it was being dismantled in the Old Sanghvi area on Friday night, police said on Saturday. The woman, identified as Salma Salauddin Pathan, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Aundh Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. (VIDEO GRAB)

The incident occurred at around 10.15 pm, after the celebration had concluded.

According to the police, workers were dismantling an iron arch structure, erected to support a stack of loudspeakers, when it suddenly collapsed. The structure fell on the woman, who had come to see the event with her husband.

The woman, identified as Salma Salauddin Pathan, sustained serious injuries and was rushed to Aundh Hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Jitendra Koli, senior inspector, Sanghvi Police Station, said the Dahi Handi event had been organised by the Vighnaharta Dahi Handi Mandal.

“Salma Salauddin Pathan and her husband Salauddin Pathan had come to watch the event. After the event concluded, Salauddin told his wife to go home. As she was leaving, the organisers were dismantling the stage arch when the iron structure fell on her,” Koli said.

Police said the woman’s family has decided not to file a complaint against the organisers. According to the police, the family did not want members involved in organising the event to face difficulties, as their son is associated with the mandal.

Koli said the family had requested the police not to register a suo motu case. However, an accidental death report (ADR) has been filed in connection with the incident.

“Salma and Salauddin’s son, Rahim Pathan, is also a worker for the mandal, and all the boys celebrate Dahi Handi together,” Koli said.

“Further investigation is underway. If any negligence or other offence is found during the investigation, appropriate action will be taken,” he added.