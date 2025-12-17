Woman killed over burglary in Ahilyanagar; 2 women held, 2 minors detained

The Ahilyanagar Local Crime Branch on Monday cracked the brutal murder case of a 40-year-old woman in Bolhegaon MIDC area by nabbing a gang, including two women and two minors, who allegedly killed the victim with the intention of stealing her jewellery. According to the police, the accused forcibly entered her home and attacked her with a sharp weapon. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the incident took place on December 12 when Manisha Balasaheb Shinde of Kaustubh Colony near Shani Mandir, Bharat Bakery Road, Bolhegaon, was alone at her house. According to the police, the accused forcibly entered her home and attacked her with a sharp weapon, inflicting fatal injuries to her neck and jaw before fleeing with a necklace and other gold jewellery worth over ₹1 lakh. After failing to sell the booty, they deposited it in a local bank and raised ₹95,000 against it.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s husband, Balasaheb Sahebrao Shinde, 46, Topkhana Police Station filed a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Inspector Kiran Kumar Kabadi said, “Based on technical inputs and local intelligence, Divya Ankush Deshmukh alias Divya Vijay Khade, 20, of Bolhegaon, was identified as the prime accused. Later, her associates, including Anjum alias Mehak Ahmed Saifi, 22, of Karwal Nagar in Delhi, and two minors were detained.”

According to Kabadi, during interrogation, Divya confessed that her maternal home was located next to the victim’s house and she was aware that the woman owned gold jewellery.