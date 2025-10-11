Pune: A 34-year-old woman from Thergaon was killed after a cement mixer truck ran over her on the Hinjewadi-Maan Road near Pandav Nagar Chowk at around 11am on Thursday. The incident took place near a stretch, notorious for poor road conditions and frequent accidents. Woman run over by cement mixer truck, dies on the spot

The deceased has been identified as Bharati Rajesh Kumar Mishra, a professional beautician. She was on her way to a client’s home when the accident took place. Eyewitnesses said the victim swerved her two-wheeler to avoid an uneven patch, lost balance, and came under the truck. She died on the spot. Her body was recovered with the help of a crane and sent for post-mortem examination.

The truck driver has been detained by police. He has been identified as Mohammad Abbas Altaf, 25, from Chande. Senior police inspector Balaji Pandhare, in charge of Hinjewadi Police Station, said, “The truck driver fled the scene, abandoning the vehicle, but we caught up with him. The mixer truck has been seized. A case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder will be registered on the basis of a complaint by the deceased’s husband Rajesh Kumar, as the driver recklessly violated the heavy vehicle ban.”

According to police, the deceased was riding on the wrong side of the road when the collision occurred. The mixer truck, too, was violating traffic regulations, as heavy vehicles are prohibited within PCPC limits between 8am to 12pm and 4pm to 10pm. Eyewitnesses claimed that police personnel were present nearby when the traffic rules were breached but were unable to prevent the tragic incident.

Police inspector Rahul Sonawane, in charge of Hinjewadi traffic division, said, “The accident occurred near Pandav Nagar, where road conditions are poor. Our team reached the spot immediately after receiving an alert. The mishap took place during the restricted hours for heavy vehicles.”

The accident has once again triggered anger among residents and IT professionals over the unchecked movement of heavy construction vehicles in the Hinjawadi-Maan belt, which already faces severe congestion due to ongoing Metro work and multiple construction projects.

In a letter to Pune district collector, PMRDA commissioner, Zilla Parishad CEO, divisional commissioner, and MIDC executive engineer, local citizen groups have demanded immediate intervention to ensure pedestrian and commuter safety, referencing the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety (SCCoRS) guidelines.

The representation, signed by Ravindra Sinha, Anshul Gupta and Sudhir Deshmukh (Hinjewadi Residents Welfare Association); Dyanendra Hulsure (president, Hinjewadi Maan Residents and Employees Trust); and Pavanjit Mane (president of Forum for IT Employees) calls for strict regulation of heavy vehicles in the area.

The allied groups have sought stricter measures, including a ban on construction trucks during peak hours, speed restrictions, mandatory pilot vehicles, and daily alcohol and drug tests for drivers. They have urged urgent infrastructure fixes, such as speed breakers, pothole repairs, side lanes for two-wheelers, and CCTV surveillance with speed detection cameras.

The residents have requested the concerned officials to attend the next District Road Safety Committee meeting and share updates on action taken within 14 days.