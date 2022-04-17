Women power will take India to new heights: Kapil Dev
PUNE Women in India are hardworking and they have power to achieve whatever they want. They should never hold themselves back and always take a step forward in every field, which will take India to achieve new heights,” said Kapil Dev, 1983 World Cup winning captain on Saturday.
Dev was in the city to attend a program organised by FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO).
Kapil further added, “To be successful in life one should convert pressure into pleasure and then any work is possible. Whatever work you do, always give 100 per cent to it.”
Balwinder Singh Sandhu, his team mate in the 1983 world cup was also present on the occasion.
Chandigarh’s Ayaan Gupta shines at junior golf meet
City-based golfer Ayaan Gupta won the category A IGU Haryana junior boys golf championship, which was held at Panchkula Golf Club and concluded on April 15. The 16-year-old took home the category A boys' title with a score of 75, 72, 71, 77 over the course of four days. Competing on an IGU spot, Gupta was also the overall winner in categories A and AB combined.
Pune district reports 34 new Covid-19 cases
PUNE Pune district reported 34 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,538 deaths and 151 are currently active cases. Pune city reported 18 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,162 and the death toll stood at 9,708 as no more deaths were reported.
Sports Carnival for wheelchair athletes: Ashish Verma shoots his way to archery gold
Ashish Verma emerged as the champion in the archery during the first edition of the sports carnival for persons on wheelchairs, which was held at Sukhna Lake on Saturday. Ved Prakash finished as runners-up in the competition, while Sumit Thakur took home the third prize. In the VL I men's category of the canoeing competition, Hari Krishan, Surender and Santosh Pandey won the top three prizes.
Ludhiana | Boyfriend among two booked for sharing lewd pictures of woman
A 45-year-old woman, resident of Cheema village, lodged an FIR against two accused, including her boyfriend, for allegedly clicking her obscene pictures and sharing it on social networking sites and WhatsApp groups. The accused have been identified as Bhupinder Singh of Chak Bhai Ka village and Jarnail Singh of Cheema village. Complainant said she had befriended the accused, Bhupinder Singh Bhinda, who established physical relations with her. The FIR has been lodged following a probe.
Teen 'midnight' runner's dream sees light of day
The ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) is in the process of finalising five urban development schemes for states to bring about a paradigm shift in urban planning as proposed in the Union Budget by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, officials aware of the development said on Saturday. The proposals will be sent to the department of expenditure under the finance ministry for consideration, according to two senior ministry officials.
