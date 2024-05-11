Won’t ally with those who don’t believe in democracy: Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president Sharad Pawar on Friday said the parliamentary democracy is under threat because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and he won’t ally with those who do not believe in it. Speaking to media, Pawar criticised Modi for calling Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena and his party (NCP-SP) as fake. (HT FILE)

The veteran leader was replying to an open offer made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uddhav Thackeray of Shiv Sena (UBT) and him to join like Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar instead of merging with the Congress.

At a public rally in Nandurbar on Friday, the prime minister said, “A senior leader from Maharashtra had made the statement to merge with the Congress. I appeal to both Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar that instead of merging with Congress, join respectfully with us like Shinde and Ajit Dada.”

Speaking to media, Pawar criticised Modi for calling Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena and his party (NCP-SP) as fake.

“Personal relations and political stands are different. In parliament and during the session, we have normal talk with various leaders irrespective of political parties. At the alliance level, our stand is clear. We are raised in a different ideology and will never take any such decision,” Pawar said.

The NCP (SP) chief said that it is very sad that the prime minister is speaking about a specific religion in his speeches.

“The prime minister should strengthen the integrity of the nation. His latest speeches are not in line with the importance and dignity of the post. Who has given him the right to call Shiv Sena a fake party?” he said.

“Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren were arrested and put behind bars. This (the arrests) would not have been possible without the role of the central government. This shows how much faith they have in the democratic system,” Pawar said.

He said that he cannot ally with any person, party or ideology that does not believe in parliamentary democracy.