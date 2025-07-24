Work on PCMC’s Moshi hospital project progresses steadily

The construction of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) upcoming 700-bed general hospital at Moshi is moving forward rapidly, with the structure now completed up to the third floor. Launched in December 2023, the project aims to strengthen the public healthcare system in Pimpri-Chinchwad and reduce the load on the existing Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital, the officials said. The construction of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) upcoming 700-bed general hospital at Moshi is moving forward rapidly, with the structure now completed up to the third floor. (HT)

Spread over 16 acres in Moshi, the hospital is being developed at a cost of ₹340.67 crore. With a total built-up area of 57,450 square metres, the facility will include a basement and eight floors, and is envisioned as a state-of-the-art, integrated medical campus.

Shekhar Singh, municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “This hospital is one of the most important healthcare projects in the region. It will not only expand access to quality public healthcare but also bring in modern design and sustainability features that are essential for a growing city like Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

The PCMC officials confirmed that excavation and basement construction are complete. The hospital is being built on a 36-month timeline and is currently on schedule.

Vijay Khorate, additional municipal commissioner, PCMC, said, “We are closely monitoring the progress of the Moshi hospital project. The pace of work is satisfactory, and we are committed to ensuring timely completion without compromising on quality and safety.”

Once operational, the Moshi General Hospital will be among the largest public healthcare facilities in the Pune Metropolitan Region.

Chief engineer Pramod Ombhase said, “The structural work up to the third floor has been completed as per the approved schedule. We are integrating advanced systems like a Pneumatic Tube System and PSA oxygen generator while also ensuring the building meets green certification standards.”