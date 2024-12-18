Worker dies after falling from under-construction building 

A 22-year-old construction site worker tragically lost his life after falling from an under-construction building. The incident occurred at a worksite in Punawale on 7 December. After the initial investigation on Tuesday, Pimpri-Chinchwad police booked labour contractor Mansukh Chabiya, a resident of Shivane. Police said no arrest has been made in this case. He fell from the structure and died due to injuries. Emergency services were promptly notified, but despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to preliminary reports, the worker Azad Ali (22) from West Bengal was standing on a temporary iron stand erected at the site. He fell from the structure and died due to injuries. Emergency services were promptly notified, but despite efforts to save him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities and safety officials are currently investigating the cause of the fall and determining whether proper safety protocols were followed. The worker’s family has been informed, and assistance is being extended to them during this difficult time.

Police said prima facie it was observed that the labour contractor did not provide any safety net or other safety-related equipment at the site which are mandatory.

As per the complaint filed by Jalaludin Ali, 51, from West Bengal, Ravet police booked Chabiya under BNS section 106(1) and further investigation in this case is underway.