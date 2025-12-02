Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has launched a week-long series of programmes starting Monday to mark World AIDS Day. Emphasising unity and resilience, the civic body pledged to combat HIV/AIDS through awareness campaigns, innovative initiatives, and active community participation. World AIDS Day: PMC launches week-long awareness drive

Observed every year on December 1, World AIDS Day aims to raise awareness about Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS), caused by the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), and to show support for those living with the condition.

The programme began with a rangoli and poster exhibition inaugurated at PMC by Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra cabinet minister for Higher and Technical Education.

PMC municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, additional commissioner Pavneet Kaur, former House Leader Ganesh Bidkar, health chief Dr Nina Borade, deputy health officer Dr Kalpana Baliwant, assistant health officer and AIDS nodal officer Dr Suryakant Devkar, chief veterinary officer Dr Sarika Funde, and several municipal employees were also present.

Officials said the goal this year is not only to raise awareness but also to empower people to seek help without fear or stigma. Under the Health Department, the Pune City AIDS Control Society has planned a range of awareness campaigns from December 1–7 at PMC hospitals, clinics, and maternity homes, as well as sessions in private, government, and PMC secondary schools.

Additional activities include college-level campaigns through NSS units, outreach programmes for women in red-light areas, awareness activities during the Pune International Marathon, sessions for metro construction workers, and youth awareness programmes. Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials will be distributed during all events.