Your Space: Devotees impressed by arrangements during Wari

The palkhis of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj graced Pune after two years. Devotees share their experiences regarding police arrangement, civic facilities, traffic situation and security measures as thousands of warkaris and faithful take part in the annual pilgrimage.

Police go the extra mile

I felt depressed for the two years that I could not meet ‘Mauli’ who is my saviour. I am now overjoyed that Wari is happening this year. There are no complaints about the arrangements and we get all the help that we require. The police constantly come to make sure we are at ease and all the basic needs are taken care of.

Ratan Datta Kuchekar

Designated zone for hawkers would have been a good idea

I walk with the warkaris till Pandharpur and keep a shop in between. The arrangements are done well but the shopkeepers are not allowed to sit on the roads and do business. My family’s income suffered during the last two years. The crowd has increased and is now much more than it used to be. Because of that people keep moving and do not prefer to stand and shop. This does affect my income but I am still happy that the Wari is back after two years. If there was a designated zone for the hawkers, the traffic would have reduced and even the business would have been better.

Umesh Jadhav

Crowd was managed well

I did ‘mukhdarshan’ through the television. I am very happy that the Wari is back now after two years. I did have to wait for three hours to take darshan but the crowd management was done pretty well.

Smitabai Parle

Happy that the Wari is back after two years

I am very excited about the pilgrimage and I will be walking till Pandharpur. We missed this experience in the last two years. All arrangements are done properly. We are excited about the journey.

Laxman Mane

We benefit from health camps

We used to come here every year to witness the Wari. For the past two years that could not happen as it went in a helicopter and a bus in the last two years. Only a limited number of people were allowed during this period. We are happy and the arrangements are good and even traffic is managed well. Health camps have also been set to take care of health-related concerns.

Tushar and Shraddha Jagtap

Cleanliness was up to the mark

I am a shopkeeper in Nana peth and the arrangements have been done very well – absolutely no complaints about that. There is specific care being taken about cleanliness during the pilgrimage. Lunch was served just opposite my shop and the area in the evening was absolutely spick and span which shows how good the arrangements are.

Vijay Singh